Cricket

Fastest Test double hundreds: Astle, Stokes, Sehwag and McCullum in top five

From Nathan Astle to Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, here’s a look at the fastest double centuries in Test cricket.

Team Sportstar
25 February, 2023 01:14 IST
25 February, 2023 01:14 IST
England Test skipper Ben Stokes slammed the second-fastest Test double hundred in 2016.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes slammed the second-fastest Test double hundred in 2016. | Photo Credit: Reuters

From Nathan Astle to Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, here’s a look at the fastest double centuries in Test cricket.

Test cricket has witnessed several innings of spellbinding strokemaking over the years.

Swashbuckling batters have redefined Test match batting over the years with massive centuries and double centuries in quickfire time.

Nathan Astle of New Zealand holds the record for the fastest double-century in Test cricket. The former Kiwi batter took only 153 balls to reach the mark against England in 2002 at Christchurch.

England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes is second on the list with a 163-ball double hundred against South Africa in 2016 in Cape Town.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is ranked third on the list with a 168-ball 200 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009. Sehwag, who has twin triple tons, also holds a 182-ball double hundred to his name.

FASTEST TEST DOUBLE CENTURIES

BallsPlayersTeamOpponentLocationYear
153Nathan AstleNew ZealandEnglandChristchurch2002
163Ben StokesEnglandSouth AfricaCape Town2016
168Virender SehwagIndiaSri LankaMumbai2009
182Virender SehwagIndiaPakistanLahore2006
186Brendon McCullumNew ZealandPakistanSharjah2014

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us