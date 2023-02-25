Fastest Test double hundreds: Astle, Stokes, Sehwag and McCullum in top five

Test cricket has witnessed several innings of spellbinding strokemaking over the years.

Swashbuckling batters have redefined Test match batting over the years with massive centuries and double centuries in quickfire time.

Nathan Astle of New Zealand holds the record for the fastest double-century in Test cricket. The former Kiwi batter took only 153 balls to reach the mark against England in 2002 at Christchurch.

England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes is second on the list with a 163-ball double hundred against South Africa in 2016 in Cape Town.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is ranked third on the list with a 168-ball 200 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009. Sehwag, who has twin triple tons, also holds a 182-ball double hundred to his name.

FASTEST TEST DOUBLE CENTURIES