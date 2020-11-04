Cricket Cricket Former CAB joint secretary Saradindu Pal dies A lifelong Jagmohan Dalmiya loyalist, Pal was a typical Kolkata Maidan veteran, who ran Kumartuli Club, that played both cricket and football in top division. PTI 04 November, 2020 21:49 IST Saradindu Pal was known for his friendly nature during his tenure as the joint secretary between 2005-2007. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) PTI 04 November, 2020 21:49 IST Former Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Saradindu Pal died on Wednesday after prolonged illness, family sources informed.He was 77 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.“He was suffering from ill health for past one year and recently recovered from COVID-19. However the dreaded illness that he had for past one year took a toll on his health,” former BCCI finance committee member and close ally Biswarup Dey confirmed the news to PTI.ALSO READ| From dazzling sticks to stick-in-the-mud! Pal was known for his friendly nature during his tenure as the joint secretary between 2005-2007.A lifelong Jagmohan Dalmiya loyalist, Pal was a typical Kolkata Maidan veteran, who ran Kumartuli Club, that played both cricket and football in top division. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos