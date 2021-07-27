Former England bowler Mike Hendrick passes away

Former England seamer Mike Hendrick passed on Tuesday at the age of 72, his former county side Derbyshire announced on Tuesday.

Hendrick was known to be suffering from bowel and liver cancer.

In a recent article published by The Times on the occasion of the 40th year of England's 1981 Ashes win, Hendrick had told former England captain Mike Atherton that he was "in the departure lounge but the flight has not quite left yet".

While Hendrick featured in just two Tests in the famous '81 series against Australia - which incidentally was also his final England appearance - he was a prominent figure in its Ashes wins in 1977 and 1978/79.

Hendrick's international figures marked 87 wickets from 30 Tests besides 35 wickets from 22 ODIs between 1973 and 1981.

The former Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire bowler ended his first-class career in 1984 with 770 wickets from 267 appearances.