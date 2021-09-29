Harmanpreet Kaur ruled of pink-ball Test against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of India's pink-ball Test against Australia, which starts on Thursday.

On the eve of the game, India captain Mithali Raj confirmed that Harmanpreet, who suffered a thumb injury during training, has not recovered yet. Harmanpreet had missed out on the limited-overs series, which concluded earlier this week.

ALSO READ - Harmanpreet signs up for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL

India's women's cricket team will be playing its first-ever pink-ball Test and Mithali confirmed that the team had no pink-ball sessions in the Bengaluru camp as the focus was on 50-over cricket. The touring team had its first session with the pink ball only on Tuesday, just a couple of days before the match.

More to follow...