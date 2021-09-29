Cricket Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur ruled of pink-ball Test against Australia The batter has failed to recover from a thumb injury in time for the Test match that begins on Thursday. Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 13:40 IST Harmanpreet Kaur. - AP Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 13:40 IST Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of India's pink-ball Test against Australia, which starts on Thursday.On the eve of the game, India captain Mithali Raj confirmed that Harmanpreet, who suffered a thumb injury during training, has not recovered yet. Harmanpreet had missed out on the limited-overs series, which concluded earlier this week.ALSO READ - Harmanpreet signs up for Melbourne Renegades in WBBLIndia's women's cricket team will be playing its first-ever pink-ball Test and Mithali confirmed that the team had no pink-ball sessions in the Bengaluru camp as the focus was on 50-over cricket. The touring team had its first session with the pink ball only on Tuesday, just a couple of days before the match. More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :