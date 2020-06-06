HCA to wait for BCCI guidance before taking decisions on cricketing matters

The apex council meeting of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), which was held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday, decided it wouldn’t take any final decision on cricketing matters until the BCCI gave them specific directions on resumption of activities and until the State government came out with clear guidelines on re-opening stadia.

The meeting, chaired by president Mohammad Azharuddin, also took a decision in principle not to pursue the idea of having the next AGM through a video conference, as thought a few days ago.

“The Council members unanimously felt that it is not viable to hold the AGM via any social media app and it has to be held in person. So, we will wait for more clarity on the government orders in opening up the stadia and take a final call on when it can be scheduled,” a senior member of the Apex Council told Sportstar.

With the unlikely possibility of the cricketing season starting in the immediate future, the discussion for all issues - including naming of any selection panels and other key subjects - was postponed.

“Only the accounts for the month of April were passed,” said the official, after the meeting was attended by all the nine members of the council including two players’ representatives.