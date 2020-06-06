Cricket Cricket HCA to wait for BCCI guidance before taking decisions on cricketing matters In an apex council meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association held on Saturday, “only the accounts for the month of April were passed.” V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 06 June, 2020 18:53 IST The meeting, chaired by president Mohammad Azharuddin, also took a decision in principle not to pursue the idea of having the next AGM through a video conference. - V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM (FILE) V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 06 June, 2020 18:53 IST The apex council meeting of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), which was held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday, decided it wouldn’t take any final decision on cricketing matters until the BCCI gave them specific directions on resumption of activities and until the State government came out with clear guidelines on re-opening stadia.The meeting, chaired by president Mohammad Azharuddin, also took a decision in principle not to pursue the idea of having the next AGM through a video conference, as thought a few days ago.ALSO READ | Former ACA scorer turns trainer for USA Cricket“The Council members unanimously felt that it is not viable to hold the AGM via any social media app and it has to be held in person. So, we will wait for more clarity on the government orders in opening up the stadia and take a final call on when it can be scheduled,” a senior member of the Apex Council told Sportstar.With the unlikely possibility of the cricketing season starting in the immediate future, the discussion for all issues - including naming of any selection panels and other key subjects - was postponed.ALSO READ | Ganguly: Cricket will be normal once vaccine is out“Only the accounts for the month of April were passed,” said the official, after the meeting was attended by all the nine members of the council including two players’ representatives. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos