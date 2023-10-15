MagazineBuy Print

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran help AFG to strong start vs ENG

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Get all the updates of the ENG vs AFG ODI World Cup match from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Updated : Oct 15, 2023 14:21 IST

Team Sportstar
England's Reece Topley bowls a delivery during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
England's Reece Topley bowls a delivery during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) | Photo Credit: Manish Swarup
England's Reece Topley bowls a delivery during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) | Photo Credit: Manish Swarup

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Afghanistan happening in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Updates will be made after every five overs for today’s game.

  • October 15, 2023 14:01
    Afghanistan begins

    Gurbaz and Zadran are out in the middle. They will look to give Afghanistan a strong start in a good batting pitch.

  • October 15, 2023 13:38
    Playing XIs

    England - Jonny Bairstow(w/c), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • October 15, 2023 13:32
    Toss

    Jos Buttler wins the toss and he decides to bowl first.

    England fields an unchanged side.

    One change for Afghanistan.

  • October 15, 2023 13:19
    Defending champion England favourite against winless Afghanistan

    ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Defending champion England favourite against winless Afghanistan

    Afghanistan has lost 14 successive matches in the World Cup, and defending champion England will be looking to better its net run rate.

  • October 15, 2023 13:19
    England looks to continue its bounce back
  • October 15, 2023 13:02
    England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

    When will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match be played?

    The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 15.

    What time will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match begin?

    The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

    Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Afghanistan World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of England vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 15, 2023 12:52
    ENG vs AFG ODI World Cup results

    2015 - England won by nine wickets (DLS) (Sydney)

    2019 - England won by 150 runs (Manchester)

  • October 15, 2023 12:44
    ENG vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 2

    England won: 2

    Afghanistan won: 0

    Last result: England won by 150 runs (Manchester, 2019)

  • October 15, 2023 12:32
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    ENGLAND: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

    AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

  • October 15, 2023 12:30
    Preview

    England has a reputation to protect. The defending champion may have taken off on the wrong foot in the World Cup, but the thumping win over Bangladesh has underlined its preparedness.

    On Sunday, on a batter-friendly surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, England will eye a run-feast at the expense of a winless Afghanistan.

    Going by the manner, 754 runs were scored here in the South Africa-Sri Lanka match, and India chased down Afghanistan’s 272 in just 35 overs. England would love to do its net run rate some good.

    READ MORE

