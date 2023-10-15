England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Gurbaz, Zadran help AFG to strong start vs ENG

England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 15.

What time will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match begin?

The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Afghanistan World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of England vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.