NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson

Williamson described Glenn Maxwell’s masterclass knock against Afghanistan on Tuesday as an “incredibly special knock”.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 19:23 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, during training session ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, during training session ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, during training session ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU

The rain prediction for the crucial New Zealand-Sri Lanka match here on Thursday does not faze New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

“We can’t control the weather. There may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus is on the cricket,” Williamson said in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Williamson described Glenn Maxwell’s masterclass knock against Afghanistan on Tuesday as an “incredibly special knock”.

READ | New Zealand eyes win over Sri Lanka amid rain scare to stay alive in semifinal race

“It was an incredibly special knock. Not just the runs, but the situation, as he was clearly struggling physically.. To be able to pull that off, and in a partnership with Pat Cummins is without a doubt one of the great World Cup victories,” Williamson said.

“At the same time, it was a tough one for Afghanistan. They’ve been excellent, and they probably won 80 to 90 percent of that game. In white ball cricket, things can change quickly,” he added.

Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz stated that the side is keen to finish in the top-eight in order to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. “This is a crucial game. The Champions Trophy scenario says we need to win it. Our preparation was like any other game. Everyone is very positive,” Nawaz said.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Cricket World Cup /

Kane Williamson

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
