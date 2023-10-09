World Cup: Marsh dropping Kohli not a turning point, says Hazlewood

Mitchell Marsh dropping Virat Kohli early in the run chase wasn’t a game changer and Australia did well to try and defend 200 runs, pacer Josh Hazlewood said after loss against India in its opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kohli, who scored 85 in India’s successful chase, was dropped on 12 off Hazlewood in the eighth over with the score reading 20/3.

Australian pacer said that it was too early in the innings and that the pitch was helping enough to keep the pressure on the Indian batters.

“It was quite early obviously when that catch was dropped but we still felt that new ball was doing enough,” Hazlewood, who took 3/38, said.

The ball went 12m high in the air with both Marsh and wicketkeeper Alex Carey in position to take the catch. On being asked whose catch it was, the bowler said: “I didn’t think Carey could get there. I think it was Mitch’s catch and Carey probably got quite close in the end so it might have just put Mitch off.”

Australian pacer accepted that 199 was a below-par score and that going from 110/2 to getting bowled for under 200 was where things went wrong.

“I think we were two for 110 or something like that. Not going really quickly but just building a base to maybe launch in the last 10 or 15 overs and you know if we get 250 - 260 then it’s a different ballgame,” he said.

He further added that the dew did play a role in the latter half of the day despite helping pacers early in the second innings and the ball spun more in the first innings.

“The wicket was up and down a little bit, and then I think it got a little bit better to bat on right towards the end.”

The 32-year-old said Australia playing India in March earlier this year and defending 270 runs “may have come into the calculations” in opting to bat first. Hazlewood said that the team won’t have a lot of reflection over the loss and only reassessing the upcoming conditions will be a key takeaway going further into the tournament.