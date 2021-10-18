T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Curtis Campher takes four wickets in four balls vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls in a T20 World Cup qualifier against Netherlands on Monday. Team Sportstar 18 October, 2021 16:29 IST File Picture: Campher got rid of Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 18 October, 2021 16:29 IST Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls in a T20 World Cup qualifier against Netherlands on Monday. Campher is the first Irishman to take a T20I hat-trick. Campher is the second bowler after Brett Lee (vs BAN in 2007) to take four in four in a T20 World Cup. Campher had none for 12 at the start of his over, he had 4 for 13 after his second. Campher got rid of Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe.Rashid Khan (vs IRE, 2019) and Lasith Malinga (vs NZ, 2019) are the other two bowlers to take four wickets in as many balls in men's T20Is. Read more stories on T20 World Cup 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :