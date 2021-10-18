Curtis Campher takes four wickets in four balls vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls in a T20 World Cup qualifier against Netherlands on Monday. Campher is the first Irishman to take a T20I hat-trick. Campher is the second bowler after Brett Lee (vs BAN in 2007) to take four in four in a T20 World Cup.

Campher had none for 12 at the start of his over, he had 4 for 13 after his second. Campher got rid of Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe.

Rashid Khan (vs IRE, 2019) and Lasith Malinga (vs NZ, 2019) are the other two bowlers to take four wickets in as many balls in men's T20Is.