Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Australia will face Bangladesh in its fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.



Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

AUS vs BAN Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 9

Won: Australia - 5, Bangladesh - 4

In T20 WCs: Australia - 4, Bangladesh - 0

HS (AUS) vs BAN: 158

LS (AUS) vs BAN: 62

HS (BAN) vs AUS: 156

LS (BAN) vs AUS: 104

Top performers of the fixture

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 257 2. Mitchell Marsh Australia 162 3. Mahmudullah Bangladesh 148 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 12 2. Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 9 3. Josh Hazlewood Australia 8

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.