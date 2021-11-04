T20 World Cup News News Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia will meet Bangladesh in the sides' Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 04 November, 2021 06:23 IST Australia will be keen to bounce back in the tournament with a win against Bangladesh. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 November, 2021 06:23 IST Australia will face Bangladesh in its fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday. Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.AUS vs BAN Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 9Won: Australia - 5, Bangladesh - 4In T20 WCs: Australia - 4, Bangladesh - 0HS (AUS) vs BAN: 158LS (AUS) vs BAN: 62HS (BAN) vs AUS: 156LS (BAN) vs AUS: 104Top performers of the fixtureRankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Shakib Al HasanBangladesh2572.Mitchell MarshAustralia1623.MahmudullahBangladesh148RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Shakib Al HasanBangladesh122.Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh93.Josh HazlewoodAustralia8 When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.Squads:Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisBangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :