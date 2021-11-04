News

Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia will meet Bangladesh in the sides' Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 November, 2021 06:23 IST

Australia will be keen to bounce back in the tournament with a win against Bangladesh.   -  Getty Images

Australia will face Bangladesh in its fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

AUS vs BAN Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 9

Won: Australia - 5, Bangladesh - 4

In T20 WCs: Australia - 4, Bangladesh - 0

HS (AUS) vs BAN: 158

LS (AUS) vs BAN62

HS (BAN) vs AUS156

LS (BAN) vs AUS: 104

Top performers of the fixture

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

257

2.

Mitchell Marsh

Australia

162

3.

Mahmudullah

Bangladesh

148

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

12

2.

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh

9

3.

Josh Hazlewood

Australia

8

 

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain

 

