T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator during India-Pakistan game, says father

Babar Azam’s mother was on a ventilator when the Pakistan captain led his team to a 10-wicket win over India last week, his father revealed on Saturday.

Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 68 against India even as his mother was put on a ventilator following a surgery. Babar’s father, Azam Siddique, posted a message on Instagram saying Babar played all three World Cup games “in severe distress.”

“It’s time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all the three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar’s mother was on a ventilator,” Azam Siddique wrote.

“Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don’t want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now,” he added.

Pakistan is on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 showpiece, having won all its matches so far. It next faces Namibia on Tuesday.