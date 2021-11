IND vs AFG LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: Playing XI prediction, India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Fantasy team picks

India will face Afghanistan in its third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

IND vs AFG PREDICTED 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy/Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq

IND vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c), Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Shami

Team Composition: IND 6:5 AFG Credits left: 0.5



IND vs AFG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS Dhoni

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

IND vs AFG WIN PREDICTION

India (77%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs AFG?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Afghanistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.