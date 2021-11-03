News

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: India will meet Afghanistan in the sides' Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

03 November, 2021 06:11 IST

Virat Kohli's India faces Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash.   -  Getty Images

India will face Afghanistan in its third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: The Afghan challenge for struggling Indians

IND vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2010-2021

Matches: 2

Won: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0

In T20 WCs: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0

HS (IND) vs AFG: 159

LS (IND) vs AFG: 116

HS (AFG) vs IND: 136

LS (AFG) vs IND: 115

WATCH:

Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later

READ: Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Asghar

Top performers of the fixture (in T20 WC 2021)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan

88

2.

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan

78

3.

Hazratullah Zazai

Afghanistan

77

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan

7

2.

Mujeeb ur Rehman

Afghanistan

6

3.

Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan

5


READ: T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan’s rising star

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

 

 

