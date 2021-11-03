T20 World Cup News News India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: India will meet Afghanistan in the sides' Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 06:11 IST Virat Kohli's India faces Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 06:11 IST India will face Afghanistan in its third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.READ: T20 World Cup 2021: The Afghan challenge for struggling Indians IND vs NZ Head to HeadSpan: 2010-2021Matches: 2Won: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0In T20 WCs: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0HS (IND) vs AFG: 159LS (IND) vs AFG: 116HS (AFG) vs IND: 136LS (AFG) vs IND: 115WATCH: Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later READ: Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Asghar Top performers of the fixture (in T20 WC 2021)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Najibullah ZadranAfghanistan882.Mohammad NabiAfghanistan783.Hazratullah ZazaiAfghanistan77RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Rashid KhanAfghanistan72.Mujeeb ur RehmanAfghanistan63.Naveen-ul-HaqAfghanistan5READ: T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan’s rising star When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.Squads:India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun ChakaravarthyAfghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :