India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

India will face Afghanistan in its third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.



Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

IND vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2010-2021

Matches: 2

Won: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0

In T20 WCs: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0

HS (IND) vs AFG: 159

LS (IND) vs AFG: 116

HS (AFG) vs IND: 136

LS (AFG) vs IND: 115

Top performers of the fixture (in T20 WC 2021)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan 88 2. Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 78 3. Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 77 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Rashid Khan Afghanistan 7 2. Mujeeb ur Rehman Afghanistan 6 3. Naveen-ul-Haq Afghanistan 5



When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf



