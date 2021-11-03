IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan's key players who pose India threat

Virat Kohli's team India heads into Wednesday's contest against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi with a shock early exit looming in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

India and Afghanistan have not faced each other in the format since 2012. Their two clashes against each other have previously gone in favour of India.

Here are the key players to keep an eye out for from the Afghanistan line-up:

Rashid Khan

The spin wizard has been on a roll in the Super 12s, chipping away with seven wickets from three games at an astounding average of 7.0. Rashid has been at his economical best, only conceding 49 runs from 62 balls bowled so far.

Rashid's sizzling run in the format also earned him the record of being the fastest bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets, reaching there in just his 53rd game. Rashid is a familar foe for the Indian top-order, having went up against each other in the IPL since 2017.

The 23-year-old's supreme record against India's premier batters makes him the key threat as Kohli's men target a comprehensive win to stay in contention in the tournament.

Rashid Khan Innings Dismissals Runs conceded Bat SR vs Rohit Sharma 4 2 19 118.75 vs KL Rahul 5 3 18 60.00 vs Virat Kohli 4 1 21 87.50



Mujeeb Zadran

Despite being benched in the entire UAE leg of IPL 2021, Mujeeb has been the spearhead of Afghanistan's bowling attack in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup.

Mujeeb snapped six wickets from his two appearances in Group 2 at a staggering economy of 4.25 - the best by any bowler so far in the tournament. The 20-year-old was rested for his side's previous game against Namibia, but is certain to be a thorn in India's flesh on Wednesday. India's struggle against spin was well-exploited by New Zealand on Sunday and Mujeeb who has led the bowling attack in the PowerPlays, will certainly be a big threat for India's top-order.

Mujeeb ur Rehman Innings Dismissals Runs conceded Bat SR vs Rohit Sharma 2 0 26 216.66 vs KL Rahul - vs Virat Kohli 1 1 2 40.00



Mohammad Nabi

A wily competitor on the big stage, Nabi's experience will come in handy for the Afghans with both bat and ball. The skipper has proved to be a crucial batter in the middle-order, recording 78 runs from three outings at a strike rate of 147.17.

Nabi has only managed to pick a solitary wicket in the tournament so far, but come the big moment, one could always bank on the captain to lead from the front.

