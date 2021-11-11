News Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Scorecard, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2021: Match preview, Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 prediction PAK vs AUS LIVE Scorercard, Semifinal 2 T20 World Cup 2021: Get the cricket score, commentary, and highlights of today's match between Pakistan and Australia from the Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 11 November, 2021 14:50 IST Babar Azam's Pakistan is undefeated in 16 straight T20Is in the UAE. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 11 November, 2021 14:50 IST Welcome to Sportstar's scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.PREVIEWMatthew Hayden and Justin Langer, one of the strongest opening batsmen in Test cricket for Australia, will meet each other in different colours in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai on Thursday.Hayden, in his maiden assignment as the coaching staff in the Pakistan cricket team, will be hoping for a win against Australia, coached by Langer.Being the only unbeaten side in the tournament, Hayden will be expecting his boys to maintain the form.Besides, the semifinal could well be touted as a curtain-raiser to Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 2022 after 24 years.READ| Women's PSL also on my mind, says PCB chairman Ramiz Raja Going by the line-ups, it has the making of a humdinger. Aaron Finch and David Warner are the closest competitors to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the race for the best opening combination of the tournament.There is little to choose between Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali - all of them have left their footprints in the T20 World Cup.READ| T20 World Cup: Hayden set for 'unusual' World Cup reunion with friend and rival Langer The battle of spinners could end up being the decisive factor. Adam Zampa has been a revelation for Australia, being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Super 12 stage with 11 scalps. On the contrary, despite their ability to stifle batters, neither Shadab Khan nor Imad Wasim has been among wickets consistently.READ | Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Updates: Head-to-head stats, most runs, most wickets, records If Zampa spins his web to keep the Pakistan middle-order - comprising Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez - quiet, Australia will have a chance to shine at the biggest stage of the shortest format. PAK vs AUS PROBABLE PLAYING XIPakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah AfridiAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.READ | Pakistan’s Rizwan, Malik suffering from ‘mild flu’ ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal - report PAK vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan Batters – David Warner (c), Babar Azam (vc), Steve Smith, Shoaib MalikAll-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Shadab KhanBowlers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Hasan Ali, Haris RaufTeam Composition: PAK 6:5 AUS Credits left: 0.0 T20 World Cup: Australia captain Finch eyes ‘crucial’ battle with Afridi Bold, unflinching Pakistan at its marauding best in the T20 World Cup PAK vs AUS SQUADSPakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib MalikAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisWIN PROBABILITYPakistan (51%)