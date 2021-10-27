England vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: BAN vs ENG Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss info

England will face Bangladesh in its second Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

This will be the first time these two sides face off in a T20I match in the men's game.

Here's a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match.

FOLLOW LIVE ACTION HERE: Bangladesh vs England LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021

PREDICTED XI

England Predicted XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills



Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters – Jason Roy, Liton Das, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders – Shakib al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Mustafizur Rahim

Team Composition: ENG 6:5 BAN Credits left: 0.5

SQUADS

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Bangladesh will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.