T20 World Cup News News England vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: BAN vs ENG Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss info ENG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021, Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XIs and squad list ahead of Bangladesh vs England. Team Sportstar Sharjah 27 October, 2021 11:36 IST Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler of England celebrate following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against West Windies. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Sharjah 27 October, 2021 11:36 IST England will face Bangladesh in its second Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.This will be the first time these two sides face off in a T20I match in the men's game.Here's a look at the predicted Playing XIs for the match.FOLLOW LIVE ACTION HERE: Bangladesh vs England LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021PREDICTED XIEngland Predicted XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal MillsBangladesh Predicted XI: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur RahmanBAN vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur RahimBatters – Jason Roy, Liton Das, Eoin MorganAll-rounders – Shakib al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mahedi HasanBowlers – Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Mustafizur RahimTeam Composition: ENG 6:5 BAN Credits left: 0.5 SQUADSEngland Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom CurranBangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim HossainWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Bangladesh will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :