Kohli returns to bowling - first time in T20Is since 2016 T20WC semifinal

Virat Kohli rolled his arm over in India's warm-up fixture against Australia - giving a first glimpse of the Indian skipper with the ball since the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal.

Kohli who was initially replaced by Rohit Sharma as skipper in the XI on Wednesday was, however, spotted on the ground for his side after Australia opted to bat first.

With uncertainty looming over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's availability with the ball during the span of the tournament, India left no stone unturned in its final rehearsal ahead of the Super12s.



Kohli took the ball in the seventh over and gave away just four runs against the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith in his first over. He returned in the 13th over and conceded eight runs with a sole boundary from Marcus Stoinis.

India then restricted Australia to 152 for five in 20 overs.

It's Kohli Smith



Just not how you imagined it to be...#T20WorldCup https://t.co/CNdQnMEOeZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2021

This was Kohli's first appearance with the ball for India in T20Is since its harrowing defeat in the T20 World Cup semi-final against West Indies in 2016. It was Kohli who then provided the first breakthrough for India in its attempt to defend a 192-run total. He ended with figures of 1/15 in 1.5 overs as West Indies romped home in a seven-wicket win.

The 33-year-old has bowled in 12 innings across 90 T20Is and has picked up four wickets with an economy of 8.13.