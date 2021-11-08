T20 World Cup: Kohli leads India in 50th, final T20I as captain against Namibia

Virat Kohli will sign off as India's T20I captain on Monday after leading the side for the 50th time during the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Namibia in Dubai.

"It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward. The shortest format has to give way for the longest format. I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now and we will always be the leaders in this side," Kohli said at the toss.

Kohli first led India in the format in early 2017 against England after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. In the 49 games so far under Kohli, India won 29 matches and lost 16.

FOLLOW LIVE: IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup Live Score

It was under Kohli that India recorded its biggest-ever win - in terms of runs - in the format, a 143-run drubbing of Ireland in Dublin, in June, 2018, and went 11 matches without a defeat - from December, 2019 to December, 2020.

The 33-year-old led India to 12 series wins out of 17 in charge, lost two, and drew three.

Kohli has amassed 1570*runs in the format as skipper, only behind Australia's Aaron Finch. His average of 47.57* is also the best among all international T20I captains (min. 500 runs).