West Indies vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Playing XI, Dream11 Prediction, Where to watch streaming

West Indies will meet Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

WI vs SL PLAYING XI

To be announced at 7PM IST.

WI vs SL PROBABLE PLAYING XI

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

WI vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Evin Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Jason Holder (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Roston Chase

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Maheesh Theekshana

Team Composition: WI 6:5 SL Credits left: 2.5

WI vs SL SQUADS

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

WIN PROBABILITY

West Indies (58%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - WI vs SL?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.