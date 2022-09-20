Smriti Mandhana rises in ICC Women’s ODI and T20I rankings

India opener Smriti Mandhana has made significant gains in the latest update to the ICC Women’s Player Rankings, advancing in both the ODI and T20I lists after performances in England.

The left-hander has moved up three slots to seventh position after a match-winning 91 in the first ODI of their series against England, while her aggregate of 111 runs in a preceding three-T20I series has lifted her two places to a career-best second position in the shortest format.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has advanced four places to ninth position in ODIs, all-rounder Deepti Sharma has gained one slot to No. 32 and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia has progressed eight places to No. 37 after India’s seven-wicket win in Hove on Saturday. Sharma has also progressed six places to No. 12 among bowlers.

For England, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone have gained three slots each and are No. 64 and No. 72 among batters, respectively, while Charlie Dean is up to No. 86 in the list. Dean is also up four places to No. 20 among bowlers, while Kate Cross is in the top 10 after grabbing two wickets with her seam bowling.

The India-England T20I series also sees India’s Kaur (up one place to No. 14 among batters), new-ball bowler Renuka Singh (up three places to 10 th among bowlers) and spinner Radha Yadav (up four places to No. 14 among bowlers) make notable gains in Tuesday’s update. All-rounders Sneha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are in joint-41st position.

England’s Sophia Dunkley is up 12 places to No. 32 after leading the run-aggregate with 115 runs in the T20I series while Alice Capsey is now No. 20 among batters.

Zimbabwe players Sharne Mayers (up 28 places to No. 39 among batters), captain Mary-Anne Musonda (up 10 places to 50th among batters) and Precious Marange (up 24 places to 34th among bowlers), who are featuring in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, have also moved up the rankings.