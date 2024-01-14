MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win

With just six months to go before the T20 World Cup, this is India’s last white-ball outing, and Jaiswal wants to follow the process.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 23:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
 India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second T20 Cricket Match aganst Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
 India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second T20 Cricket Match aganst Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

 India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second T20 Cricket Match aganst Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 57-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli en route to India’s six-wicket win against Afghanistan in the second T20I, and the youngster enjoyed his partnership with the erstwhile national captain.

“It was really nice to be there. Whenever I bat with Virat  bhaiya, I get to learn a lot. Today also, we had small chats on where we could hit. We decided that it was easy to hit over long on or mid-off. The intent was there, and there were positive vibes as well. We were just trying to hit good shots,” Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ: IND v AFG: Jaiswal-Dube fifties, Axar’s strikes seal series in India’s favour

With just six months to go before the T20 World Cup, this is India’s last white-ball outing, and Jaiswal wants to follow the process. “I have been told to express myself and try to do what I do. It’s about working hard in the practice sessions, and whenever I get the chance, I try to contribute to the team. I am just doing that,” Jaiswal, who top-scored with a 34-ball-68, said.

Related Topics

India /

Afghanistan /

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, Spanish Super Cup final: RMA v BAR updates, Bellingham, Vinicius start in El Clasico, Kickoff at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  3. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND v AFG: Jaiswal-Dube fifties, Axar’s strikes seal series in India’s favour
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023/24, Match 2 Day 3 scores: Kerala in control despite Parag century, loss of play in Tripura vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first male cricketer to play 150 T20 international matches
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I highlights: Jaiswal, Dube, bowlers help India seal series against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, Spanish Super Cup final: RMA v BAR updates, Bellingham, Vinicius start in El Clasico, Kickoff at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  3. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment