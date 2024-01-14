IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win

Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 57-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli en route to India’s six-wicket win against Afghanistan in the second T20I, and the youngster enjoyed his partnership with the erstwhile national captain.

“It was really nice to be there. Whenever I bat with Virat bhaiya, I get to learn a lot. Today also, we had small chats on where we could hit. We decided that it was easy to hit over long on or mid-off. The intent was there, and there were positive vibes as well. We were just trying to hit good shots,” Jaiswal said.

With just six months to go before the T20 World Cup, this is India’s last white-ball outing, and Jaiswal wants to follow the process. “I have been told to express myself and try to do what I do. It’s about working hard in the practice sessions, and whenever I get the chance, I try to contribute to the team. I am just doing that,” Jaiswal, who top-scored with a 34-ball-68, said.