IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1, Live Score: Toss at 9:00 AM, Dream11 prediction, Playing XI in focus; Modi-Albanese to watch Ahmedabad Test

India vs Australia 4th Test Live: Get all the score updates, highlights and commentary from the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   09 March, 2023 08:45 IST
India Captain Rohit Sharma during a net practice at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India-Australia's 4th and Final Test Match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India Captain Rohit Sharma during a net practice at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India-Australia's 4th and Final Test Match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is Mayank and Nigamanth P bringing you all the updates.

March 09, 2023 08:12
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When to watch IND vs AUS 4th Test?

  • The IND vs AUS 4th Test will start on Thursday, March 9 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where is IND vs AUS 4th Test happening?

  • The IND vs AUS 4th Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch IND vs AUS 4th Test on TV?

  • The IND vs AUS 4th Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream IND vs AUS 4th Test?

  • The streaming of the IND vs AUS 4th Test will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

