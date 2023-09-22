India beats Australia in Mohali for first time since 1996 in ODIs

India registered an ODI win over Australia in Mohali for the first time since the 1996 Titan Cup after KL Rahul’s men romped to a comfortable five-wicket win over the Pat Cummins-led side on Friday.

The Men in Blue had lost their last four ODI encounters against the Aussies at the venue, the latest defeat being a four-wicket loss in 2019. India had previously lost to Australia in 2013, 2009 and 2006 at Mohali after winning the first match between the two sides at the venue in 1996.

India had eked out a narrow five-run win in that game in 1996, riding on Anil Kumble’s three for 42 after Sachin Tendulkar (62), Mohammad Azharuddin (94) and Rahul Dravid (56) helped the team to a match-winning 289 for six in 50 overs.

In Tests, India has an unblemished record against Australia in Mohali, having won all three matches played between the two sides at the venue. In T20Is, India and Australia have a win each at the venue.