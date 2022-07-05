Cricket

India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Review: New England vindicates 'Bazball'

England rode on centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to record its highest-ever successful run-chase in Test cricket and level the five-match Test series against India 2-2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ayan Acharya Ayan Acharya Dhruva Prasad
05 July, 2022 18:48 IST

