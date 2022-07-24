India has been fined 20 percent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the first One-Day International against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday.

Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanctions after India fell one over short of the target after taking into account time allowances. India skipper Shikhar Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence.

Players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over the team fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India clinched a thrilling three-run victory over the host in the first ODI to go 1-0 in the three-match series.