Australia Women vs India Women, Women's 1st T20I Live Score IND: 131/4 Jemimah nears 50, Rain stops play

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first T20I between Australia Women and India Women in Carrara. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and Netra V bringing you all the updates from the game.



LIVE: IND 131/4 - Play stopped due to rain



UPDATE: A steady shower has stopped proceedings in Carrara. Jemimah is one run short of a brilliant half century as India is cruising at 131/4 in 15.2 overs. Let's quickly recap what's happened in the game so far.



RECAP: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got India off to a brisk start, with 31 runs on the board in the first three and a half overs. Ash Gardner came in to the attack and removed both the openers in the span of four balls. Harmanpreet, playing in this series for the first time, was dismissed quickly but Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia (on debut) put together a 51-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Jemimah, bringing her form from The Hundred became the youngest player to cross 1000 T20I runs. Jemi and Richa Ghosh are currently at the crease for India with the game well and truly in India's court - 131 runs on the board and five overs to go. How much do you think India will make today?



More on Jemimah's cracking 1000 T20I run milestone: Jemimah Rodrigues becomes youngest player to reach 1000 runs in T20Is

DEJA VU. RAIN INTERRUPTION IN CARRARA.

131/4 in 15.2 overs- Georgia Wareham bowls two balls and one run taken before rain stops play!

IND: 130/4 in 15 overs- Vlaeminck bowls her last over. Richa gets lucky as she pulls over mid-on and runs for two. Jemimah back on strike. A wide ball, full and straight. Eight runs off the over.

122/4 in 14 overs- Another debutant Tahlia McGrath to bowl. Ghosh flicks the first ball for four and slices the third ball for another four. Change in fielding position after two boundaries off the over. But no effect as Ghosh hits another four on the off side. Its her third four in this over.

108/4 in 13 overs- OUT! Yastika out as Vlaeminck catches the ball off Georgia Wareham. Richa Ghosh in. Just two runs off the over and one wicket. A comeback for Australia as they stop the Indian partnership.

106/3 in 12 overs- Jemimah square cuts Carey's ball to third for four. Two runs between the wickets and a brilliant our to end the over by Rodrigues. 50 run partnership for India.

96/3 in 11 overs- Almost a run out!- Healy fails to hit the stumps. Gardner back, Rodrigues slices the ball to hit four. A run between the wickets, Bhatia sweeps the ball to fine leg.

85/3 in 10 overs- Debutant Hannah Darlington to bowl her first T20I. Two four's by Rodrigues as Hannah bowls full outside off. Three runs between the wickets as the two Indian batters keep rotating strike.

74/3 in 9 overs- Nicola Carey bowls the first over with Rodrigues on strike. Yastika Bhatia times the ball and hits the ball in the air to score four runs. Rotating strike seems to be the key for the two as they add two more runs.

67/3 in 8 overs- Ashleigh Gardner back after taking two wickets. Indians run between the wickets and rotates strike consecutively. Four runs for Jemimah. Nine runs off the over.

58/3 in 7 overs- Ellyse Perry bowling. A tight bowling performance as she concedes only three runs.

55/3 in 6 overs- Sophie Molineux traps Harmanpreet Kaur lbw. Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Molineux 12. Nine runs and one BIG wicket off the over. Yastika Bhatia comes in

46/2 in 5 overs- Vlaeminck bowls her third over. Harmanpreet hits two consecutive fours off the last two balls to get off the mark.

37/2 in 4 overs- OUT Smriti Mandhana departs. Smriti Mandhana c Darlington b Gardner 17 India faces its first casuality. ANOTHER WICKET two balls later, Shafali also falls out off Ashleigh Gardner. Shafali Verma c Wareham b Gardner 18. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur arrive.

29/0 in 3 overs- Vlaeminck back to bowl for Australia. Gives away a wide and helps India run between the wickets. SIX by Verma as she launches one over long on.

IND 22/0 in 2 overs- Four runs for Smriti in the first ball. Sophie Molineux is bowling the second over for Australia. SIX for Mandhana as she hits over mid off. ADD FOUR MORE as Smriti hits it behind square leg.

IND 8/0 in 1 over- Smriti Mandhana on the strike. Tayla Vlaeminck to bowl the first ball. It's a No Ball. Free hit and two runs taken. Shafali Verma hits a six over the cover. A fantastic start for India.

And action begins in the Gold Coast.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Before we head to live action, here are some numbers ahead of this first T20I.

1. Shafali Verma is currently on top of the WT20I batting rankings with 759 points. Coincidentally, the top four batters in the rankings have two Indians and Australians. Below Verma in the batters ranking are Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning.

2. This is Harmanpreet Kaur's 118th appearance, equalling Rohit Sharma's record.

3. Jemimah Rodrigues is 24 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Women's T20Is.

4. Poonam Yadav is only two wickets away from completing 100 wickets in W-T20Is.

5. The Carrara Oval is hosting its first ever W- T20I.

6. Harmanpreet Kaur has the most wins as the W-T20I captain of India (39) and is the only Indian centurion in W-T20I.

7. Smriti Mandhana is 89 runs away from becoming the third Indian to complete 2000 W-T20I runs.

8. Meg Lanning is 86 runs away from 3000 runs in W-T20Is and is the only captain to score two centuries in W-T20Is.

9. Ellyse Perry(115) is the second highest wicket-taker in W-T20Is and is the ONLY player to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20I (men's and women's).

10. Alyssa Healy has played 89 consecutive T20Is, the most by any player.

HEAD TO HEAD-

Out of the 20 T20Is played between Australia Women and India Women, Australia holds a upper hand and is leading 14-6. The last T20I between the two nations was in the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that resulted in India losing by 85 runs.

Australia scored 184 for the loss of four wickets with an opening partnership of 115 runs, before the openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney got out for 75 and 78 respectively.

Chasing 185 proved to be a hard task for India, as wickets fell one after the other and in no time India were all out for 99 runs with Deepti Sharma's 33 being India's only saving grace.



1:40PM IST: TOSS UPDATE: Australia wins toss, to bowl first, two debutants each - Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington for Australia and Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh for India.



India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

Do you remember the last time these two teams clashed in a T20? Well, 86,174 people definitely do! Here's a recap of that T20 World Cup final.

Last time we played a T20 against @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/4mNxXwdpB5 — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) October 7, 2021



Match preview:

Harmanpreet Kaur’s return from injury will strengthen India as it faces Australia in a three-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.

Harmanpreet missed the One-Day International leg and the day-night Test against Australia due to a thumb injury. But she is now back in the team to add firepower to a batting line-up that comprises a swashbuckling opener in the young Shafali Verma, who complements the flamboyance of Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order.

Mandhana will be high on confidence heading into the last leg of the Australian tour, having scored a magnificent maiden Test hundred less than a week ago. Attention will be on the in-form Shafali, too.

The upcoming matches will give Harmanpreet the perfect opportunity to regain her touch in the shorter formats before next year’s ODI World Cup. She remains one of the biggest match-winners in the game’s shorter formats and will fancy her chances in the coming days.





Attacking batter Jemimah Rodrigues hasn’t had the best of time with the national team but will take confidence from her impressive showing in ‘The Hundred’. The bouncy Australian pitches will facilitate Jemimah’s free-flowing game, something that her captain would also look to make use of, as she, too, is a natural stroke-maker.



RELATED: Harmanpreet Kaur: 'We will go all out in T20 series, need to win it at any cost'

A plethora of all-rounders makes Australia a formidable outfit in the shorter formats but this Indian team has the wherewithal to rattle the host. For inspiration, the Indians can look back to a steep chase against Australia in a T20I before the World Cup last year, and Harmanpreet’s onslaught on its bowlers in the 2017 World Cup semifinal.

As has been the case for a while now in T20s, veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami will not play. India is expected to be well-served by the likes of Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey.

Australia will bank on its all-rounders to give it the edge. Captain Meg Lanning is confident a couple of her multi-skilled young stars can make an impact with the bat. Australia is set to hand a T20I debut to in-form all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who is coming off an impressive outing in the pink ball game.

On the back of her recent form with the ball, Annabel Sutherland is also making a case for selection, while Nicola Carey’s fine track record will ensure she remains in the scheme of things.

SQUADS: India : Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh. Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.



Standings in the multi-format series so far:

P W NR/D Pts Australia 4 2 1 6 India 4 1 1 4

WHERE TO WATCH

You can catch the first T20I between India and Australia on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.