India, Bangladesh to undergo extra pink-ball practice

India and Bangladesh will be practising under lights with the pink ball at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

As the first fixture of the World Test Championship finished inside three days with India taking a 1-0 lead, the players will cash in on the extra two days to hone their pink ball skills to prepare for the historic day-night Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting November 22.

“We are practising here with the pink ball and when we reach Kolkata, we will have sessions there as well. The idea is to play the pink ball under lights. Since we are here, we will be doing that,” India batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed the development.

Bangladesh will be training from 4 pm, while India starts its nets from 5 pm. It is an optional practice session as some of the cricketers will be heading home for a short break. They will be reporting to Kolkata on November 19.