IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine before Kishan leads India to five-wicket win over West Indies

Fifty from Ishan Kishan (52, 46b 7x4, 1x6) and a clinical bowling performance powered India to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Thursday.

India, enduring a middle-order collapse, reached the target of 115 runs in just the 23 overs to lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Shubman Gill, who opened for India with Ishan Kishan instead of regular opener Rohit Sharma, failed to impress with the bat. He got out in the fourth over after poking an outside-off delivery to slips, where Brandon King completed a clean catch to give West Indies the first breakthrough.

Coming in at number three, Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch with his attacking shots all over the ground. However, he failed to convert his good start and got trapped in front against Gudakesh Motie in the 11th over.

Three quick wickets in the form of Hardik Pandya, Kishan and Shardul Thakur cast doubt on India’s middle order before skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja led the team to victory.

Earlier, forced to bat first, Shai Hope’s West Indies never looked in control against the men in blue as the spin duo - Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets to wrap the Windies innings on 114 in just 23 overs.

Pandya sent opener Kyle Mayers back in the third over when the left-hander went for a big shot and gave an easy catch to Rohit at mid-on.

Alick Athanaze and King led the Windies forward with a positive approach before Mukesh Kumar and Thakur removed the set duo by the ninth over.

Mukesh, who was making his ODI debut in the match, dismissed Athanaze on 22 while Thakur bowled King on 17.

Yannic Cariah (C), of West Indies, lbw by Kuldeep Yadav as Ishan Kishan (L) and Shubman Gill (R) celebrate during the first One Day International. | Photo Credit: AFP

What followed for the West Indies was absolute carnage by the Indian spin duo - Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Jadeja picked the next three wickets and went level with Courtney Walsh as the joint-highest wicket-taker in ODIs between the two sides.

Introduced in the 19th over, Kuldeep Yadav took three overs to wrap up the West Indies innings on 114 by picking four wickets in just three overs and registered brilliant bowling figures of 3-2-6-4.

India and West Indies will play the second ODI on July 29 at the same venue.