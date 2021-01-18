Brisbane weather prediction for Australia vs India 4th Test, Day 5: Possibility of rain more than 50 per cent

The Brisbane weather was much talked about even before the fourth Australia vs India Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series got underway at the Gabba on January 15.



While there were predictions of rain on days two, four and five of the game, India batting coach Vikram Rathour, addressing the media last Thursday, had said, "“As far as we are concerned, we are looking for a complete game."

However, intermittent showers have already played spoilsport throughout the course of the fixture. The third session of day two was washed out, which prompted the organisers to push for an early start [30 minutes] on days three and four.



On Monday, dark clouds hovering over the north-western side of the park gave way to spells of light drizzle again, as an early break for Tea was called. With an over lost, play resumed only to be met with an interruption again, immediately after the start of the fourth innings. With the rains failing to relent on time, the umpires called it a day.

As the five-day game enters its last three sessions on Tuesday, it is being feared that the rain gods may have a major hand in deciding in whose favour the balance could tilt in the series-deciding clash. The only good thing that comes to mind is that the "truest" track at the Brisbane Cricket Ground is also known to facilitate excellent drainage.



According to The Weather Channel, Tuesday could witness, "Scattered thunderstorms. High 30°C. Winds NNW at 10 to 15km/h. Chance of rain 50%." The sunset is expected at 18:46.



The Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology's weather forecast, however, presents a more worrying picture. It says there is an 80 per cent chance of showers, with "chances of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening". The possible rainfall is expected to be between 8mm and 10mm with light winds.

BBC Weather says there are going to be "thundery showers and light winds" on day five, with a prediction of precipitation almost throughout the day.

"Humid with times of clouds and sun; a thunderstorm in the afternoon," reads AccuWeather.

Whereas India needs a win or a draw to retain the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, nothing less than a victory would count for the host. The series scoreline, presently tied at 1-1, would also have telling effects on the ICC World Test Championship points table.