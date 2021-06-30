Injured Shubman Gill likely to miss England series

Opening batsman Shubman Gill will be a doubtful starter for India’s Test series in England, which will start in Nottingham on August 4. In fact, Gill could well be asked to return home even before the squad reassembles in Durham on July 14.

Sportstar understands that Gill was carrying an internal injury, which aggravated during the World Test Championship final loss against New Zealand last week. While the precise nature of injury could not be ascertained, it is understood that the medical staff has advised Gill to be sent home since he cannot recover in time for the five-Test series.

It will be interesting to see if the national selection panel, led by Chetan Sharma, in consultation with the team management decides to recall Gill and names a replacement in time to be available for the first Test after serving mandatory quarantine in England.

India’s squad includes Mayank Agarwal and K.L. Rahul as the reserve openers, with Agarwal likely to be preferred as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner at the start of the series.