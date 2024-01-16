MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG: Pant bats at nets, shows improved fitness; links with India teammates

Rishabh Pant is continuing his recovery at the NCA from a horrible car accident in late 2022, an accident that forced him to have ligament reconstruction surgeries.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 22:15 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Clad in black shots and T-shirt, Pant faced throwdowns from NCA staff, dishing out some drives on the off-side and a few nudges to the on-side.
Clad in black shots and T-shirt, Pant faced throwdowns from NCA staff, dishing out some drives on the off-side and a few nudges to the on-side. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday gave another hint of improving fitness and match-readiness while batting for some 20 minutes at the Chinnaswamy nets before his Indian teammates entered the venue for practice.

Clad in black shots and T-shirt, Pant faced throwdowns from NCA staff, dishing out some drives on the off-side and a few nudges to the on-side.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant will play in IPL 2024, says Sourav Ganguly

He exchanged a few words with Indian team’s side-arm specialist Raghu before proceeding to meet other members like Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh among others.

Pant is continuing his recovery at the NCA from a horrible car accident in late 2022, an accident that forced him to have ligament reconstruction surgeries.

Pant is expected to return to action during the IPL 2024 as he has been named as Delhi Capitals captain.

The 26-year-old had attended the Capitals camp in November last year, besides being present at the franchise’s auction table at Dubai in December.

Sourav Ganguly, the Capitals’ director of cricket, too had exuded confidence in Pant’s return in this year’s IPL.

“He’s (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season. There’s still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he’ll get even better,” Ganguly had said during the DC camp at Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus.

Pant’s last appearance for India was in a Test match against Bangladesh at Mirpur in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) felicitated the Cooch Behar Trophy U19 team members on Tuesday with India head coach Rahul Dravid meeting the budding players.

Karnataka won the event on Monday by virtue of their first innings lead over Mumbai.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

