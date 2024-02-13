“When they attack, you have opportunity to take wickets”: Kuldeep says England’s Bazball approach “interesting”

Ollie Pope may have stressed that the use of the term Bazball is disallowed in the England group. But just like the rest of the cricketing ecosystem, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is excited with England’s newfound approach of adopting ultra-aggressive strategy, especially while batting, in Test matches.

“Usually in Tests you are not used to teams attacking you with this kind of approach (Bazball), but it also involves you a lot more. As a spinner it makes you more focused on how you want to bowl and what your approach is,” Kuldeep said here on Tuesday, ahead of India’s third Test against England starting Thursday.

“Normally when you play Tests, you don’t worry about batters attacking you, you are only focused on how you want to get them out. But here the approach is different, they are in attacking mode, so you also have to plan how to restrict them. When they play shots, you have many opportunities to take wickets. It’s interesting. The last game was my first (against Bazball). I enjoyed it a lot, it’s good for cricket.”

Besides Bazball, the nature of the pitches – slow turners as opposed to rank turners that have been a common feature in Indian cricket of late – has also come as a pleasant surprise. Kuldeep indicated that the pitches have made the series an interesting contest.

“I haven’t played on rank turners. I did not play in the last series (Border-Gavaskar series in February-March last year) at home. I do not know what our approach or thinking would be,” he said when asked what sparked the change in strategy behind opting slow turners.

“It is basically the team management’s decision. Obviously, all of you also want to watch good cricket. Such wickets are important for witnessing good cricket.”