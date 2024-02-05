IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: England 99/2; needs 300 runs to win; Axar removes Rehan

- February 05, 2024 10:02ENG 99/2 in 22 overs
Rehan ALMOST edges to the first slip. Rohit Sharma dives to his right but can’t grab the ball and it goes for four! OUT! This time Axar gets it. A quick ball, straight, and Rehan is given LBW.
Ollie Pope walks in at number four. Gets off the mark with a four on the first ball. Brilliant drive towards covers.
- February 05, 2024 09:57ENG 91/1 in 21 overs
Crawley has tackled Bumrah really well this morning. He’s playing him on the up. Waiting for Bumrah’s full ball. Eight runs from the over.
- February 05, 2024 09:54ENG 83/1 in 20 overs
Just one run in the last two overs. Bumrah is consistently hitting the mark around fifth stump on length. Axar isn’t getting any turn so far.
- February 05, 2024 09:50Update: Shubman Gill not to take field today
- February 05, 2024 09:46ENG 82/1 in 18 overs
Rehan is taking on Axar Patel. Consecutive boundaries: one charging down the track and hit towards midwicket, then a cover drive. Nine runs off the over.
- February 05, 2024 09:42ENG 73/1 in 17 overs
Bumrah is right on the money. Testing Crawley’s patience outside off stump; and outside edge as well. Slight full and Crawley latches on to it; four to end the over. Superb drive.
- February 05, 2024 09:37ENG 69/1 in 16 overs
Axar Patel from the other end. Rehan tries to loft the first ball he faces and it falls just short of the mid on. Rehan is here with the intention of attacking. Two runs off the over.
- February 05, 2024 09:32ENG 67/1 in 15 overs
Jasprit Bumrah to start the day. Bumrah aiming for the crack on length right in front of the Crawley. A maiden.
- February 05, 2024 09:29All set!
Indian team in a huddle. R Ashwin is doing the talking today. Crawley and Rehan Ahmed at the crease.
- February 05, 2024 09:15Day 4 pitch report
Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan say there are a few huge cracks near middle of the pitch, a few cracks right under the right hander’s eye as well which will interest spinners.
- February 05, 2024 09:09Shubman Gill on pitch after day 3
“Not an easy kind of wicket to hit on the rise. Have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and odd one is keeping low. Morning session will be key. We’ve seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners.”
- February 05, 2024 09:06What to expect today?
- A finish. England has made its intentions clear about going hard for the total. Highly unlikely that the game will move to fifth day.
- 399 is a big total, and given the slowness of the pitch, won’t be an easy chase. India will start the day as favourites.
- Watch out for first 45 minutes, early morning mist troubles the batters here. In all likelihood, Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over the day, or at least the second. If England manages to tackle this phase, match could go very close.
- February 05, 2024 08:44Day 3 summary
- India begins at 28/0; effectively 171/0. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal removed within 20 minutes of start by James Anderson.
- Shubman Gill is lucky early in the innings, surviving two LBW calls. Shreyas Iyer departs after a start, Rajat Patidar falls cheaply.
- Gill and Axar Patel build the lead. Gill scores Test century after a 12-inning drought.
- Tom Hartley picks four as England bowls out India for 255 and set itself a target of 399.
- Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett begin well. R Ashwin removes Duckett late in the day. England finishes day at 67/1, needing 332 runs to win.
- February 05, 2024 08:26Ashwin nears milestone
While England will attempt a chase of the 399-run target, Ashwin will be eyeing three more wickets to get to 500 wickets in Test cricket. He will be only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. He already accounted for Ben Duckett and the pitch on the fourth day will be conducive for him to conjure up some magic.
- February 05, 2024 08:10James Anderson on England’s chances
- February 05, 2024 08:01Can England make the dash to 399?
- February 05, 2024 07:49India vs England Day 3 Report
