IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: England 99/2; needs 300 runs to win; Axar removes Rehan

What to expect today?

- A finish. England has made its intentions clear about going hard for the total. Highly unlikely that the game will move to fifth day.

- 399 is a big total, and given the slowness of the pitch, won’t be an easy chase. India will start the day as favourites.

- Watch out for first 45 minutes, early morning mist troubles the batters here. In all likelihood, Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over the day, or at least the second. If England manages to tackle this phase, match could go very close.