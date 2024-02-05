MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: England 99/2; needs 300 runs to win; Axar removes Rehan

IND vs ENG Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from Day 4 of the 2nd Test match between India and England being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Updated : Feb 05, 2024 10:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of England batter Ben Duckett.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of England batter Ben Duckett. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/the Hindu
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of England batter Ben Duckett. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/the Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the 2nd Test match between India and England being played in Visakhapatnam.

  • February 05, 2024 10:02
    ENG 99/2 in 22 overs

    Rehan ALMOST edges to the first slip. Rohit Sharma dives to his right but can’t grab the ball and it goes for four! OUT! This time Axar gets it. A quick ball, straight, and Rehan is given LBW. 

    Ollie Pope walks in at number four. Gets off the mark with a four on the first ball. Brilliant drive towards covers. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:57
    ENG 91/1 in 21 overs

    Crawley has tackled Bumrah really well this morning. He’s playing him on the up. Waiting for Bumrah’s full ball. Eight runs from the over. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:54
    ENG 83/1 in 20 overs

    Just one run in the last two overs. Bumrah is consistently hitting the mark around fifth stump on length. Axar isn’t getting any turn so far. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:50
    Update: Shubman Gill not to take field today

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill not taking field due to finger injury

    Shubman Gill, who score a brilliant hundred in the second innings of the second test against England on Sunday is not fielding today due to a index finger injury.

  • February 05, 2024 09:46
    ENG 82/1 in 18 overs

    Rehan is taking on Axar Patel. Consecutive boundaries: one charging down the track and hit towards midwicket, then a cover drive. Nine runs off the over. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:42
    ENG 73/1 in 17 overs

    Bumrah is right on the money. Testing Crawley’s patience outside off stump; and outside edge as well. Slight full and Crawley latches on to it; four to end the over. Superb drive. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:37
    ENG 69/1 in 16 overs

    Axar Patel from the other end. Rehan tries to loft the first ball he faces and it falls just short of the mid on. Rehan is here with the intention of attacking. Two runs off the over. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:32
    ENG 67/1 in 15 overs

    Jasprit Bumrah to start the day. Bumrah aiming for the crack on length right in front of the Crawley. A maiden. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:29
    All set!

    Indian team in a huddle. R Ashwin is doing the talking today. Crawley and Rehan Ahmed at the crease. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:15
    Day 4 pitch report

    Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan say there are a few huge cracks near middle of the pitch, a few cracks right under the right hander’s eye as well which will interest spinners. 

  • February 05, 2024 09:09
    Shubman Gill on pitch after day 3

    “Not an easy kind of wicket to hit on the rise. Have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and odd one is keeping low. Morning session will be key. We’ve seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners.” 

  • February 05, 2024 09:06
    What to expect today?

    - A finish. England has made its intentions clear about going hard for the total. Highly unlikely that the game will move to fifth day. 

    - 399 is a big total, and given the slowness of the pitch, won’t be an easy chase. India will start the day as favourites. 

    - Watch out for first 45 minutes, early morning mist troubles the batters here. In all likelihood, Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over the day, or at least the second. If England manages to tackle this phase, match could go very close. 

  • February 05, 2024 08:44
    Day 3 summary

    - India begins at 28/0; effectively 171/0. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal removed within 20 minutes of start by James Anderson. 

    - Shubman Gill is lucky early in the innings, surviving two LBW calls. Shreyas Iyer departs after a start, Rajat Patidar falls cheaply. 

    - Gill and Axar Patel build the lead. Gill scores Test century after a 12-inning drought. 

    - Tom Hartley picks four as England bowls out India for 255 and set itself a target of 399. 

    - Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett begin well. R Ashwin removes Duckett late in the day. England finishes day at 67/1, needing 332 runs to win. 

  • February 05, 2024 08:26
    Ashwin nears milestone

    While England will attempt a chase of the 399-run target, Ashwin will be eyeing three more wickets to get to 500 wickets in Test cricket. He will be only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. He already accounted for Ben Duckett and the pitch on the fourth day will be conducive for him to conjure up some magic.

  • February 05, 2024 08:10
    James Anderson on England’s chances

    James Anderson bullish on England’s chances of pulling off record chase on fourth day of Visakhapatnam Test

    England faces a challenging task of chasing 399 runs in Visakhapatnam, but James Anderson expresses confidence in their ability to achieve it quickly.

  • February 05, 2024 08:01
    Can England make the dash to 399?

    What is the highest fourth innings total scored in India?

  • February 05, 2024 07:49
    India vs England Day 3 Report

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India sets England 399-run target after Gill’s ton; Ashwin removes Duckett before Stumps

    Chasing a record 399, England faces an uphill task after Ravichandran Ashwin sent Ben Duckett back towards Stumps on third day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

  • February 05, 2024 07:40
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecast live from 8:30 AM IST on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

    The match can also be live streamed for free on the JioCinema app and website.

