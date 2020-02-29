India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Stern test awaits Kohli and company

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day one of the second Test match between India and New Zealand played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. This is V.S. Aravind and I will take you through the entire Test.

The Preview

Christchurch Test: Jolted India gears up to face relentless New Zealand

The Hagley Oval is flanked by lush green gardens that mirror the city’s serene and pleasant ambience.

However, things will not be remotely as peaceful for the Indians on a grass-laden surface as they strive to square the series in the second Test beginning Saturday.

Also at stake would be 60 points of the World Test championship. It’s a big game for both sides.

Ishant ruled out

The Test has not begun and India has already been hit by an injury blow. Ishant Sharma’s ankle injury - he had picked it up during the domestic Ranji season - has flared up again and the lanky paceman will miss the second Test.

The lanky Ishant was, by far, the best Indian bowler in the first Test and returned a five-wicket innings haul. Umesh Yadav, sharp but not as tall as Ishant, is expected to come in.

While Ishant relies on bounce and an off-stump line, Umesh, a handful with his pace, does damage with reverse swing. Umesh pitches the ball up and can bowl outswingers with the new ball.

The Indian batsmen will have to approach the Test with a fresh mindset. At Wellington, they appeared under a siege mentally.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Prithvi Shaw is fit and ready to go, confirms Ravi Shastri

Young opener Prithvi Shaw has recovered from a foot injury and is “ready to go” in the second and final Test against New Zealand starting here on Saturday, India head coach Ravi Shastri has said.

Shaw missed Thursday’s training session due to swelling on his left foot, increasing the Indian team management’s worries ahead of the second Test.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell.

Umpires - Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire - Aleem DarMatch

Referee - Ranjan Madugalle

Start Time: 04:00 AM