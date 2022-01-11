We were below par today, says Rathour, lauds Kohli for being more disciplined

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said, “These are challenging conditions. We were expecting 50 to 60 more runs. We were below par even today. There were some soft dismissals towards the end.”

He added, “But we have the bowling to come back in the match,”

India was bowled out for 223 on the first day of the Cape Town Test on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 79.

On Kohli’s batting, Rathour said, “Virat played a phenomenal innings.”

Rathour said, “One good thing today was that he batted with a lot more discipline.”

He added, “They bowled well to him initially, they did not give him deliveries to drive, cut and pull. He battled through that phase. Left a lot of deliveries, showed patience.”

On Ajinkya Rahane, who was dismissed for 9, Rathour said, "He is looking good, has played some good knocks in this series too, but needs to convert the starts. We will give him one extra chance than one less.”

January 11 was coach Rahul Dravid’s birthday and Rathour said the team would cut a cake in the evening.

He pointed out that Pujara had changed to a two-eyed stance which was helping him around the off-stump.