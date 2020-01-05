ACA secretary: T20 was abandoned due to heavy rain

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary, Devajit Saikia, on Sunday said the India-Sri Lanka T20 international match was abandoned due to heavy rain.

“The official reason is there was rainfall. There were two spells of heavy showers,” said Saikia.

When pointed out that television commentators blamed the wet patches on the pitch for the abandonment of the match without a ball being bowled, Saikia said, “I have no idea because I have not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will be able to know if there were any lapses.

“Personally, I saw there was heavy shower till 9.15 p.m. I am sure you also saw the same thing.”

However, the covers were taken off around 7.50 p.m.

The groundsmen used a vacuum cleaner, a steam iron and a hair dryer in their effort to dry up the damp patches on the track.

The abandonment happened in front of dignitaries including Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.