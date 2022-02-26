India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, 2nd T20I: IND vs SL Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Picks, Streaming Info

India will be eyeing its 11th consecutive T20I win and another series triumph at home in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Here is a look at the Predicted XI and the Dream11 Fantasy team ahead of the game.

PREVIEW: IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: India looks to seal series as forecast of rain looms large in Dharamsala

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

IND VS SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit Bumrah

Team Composition: IND 7:4 SL Credits Left: 1.0

THE SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal. Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS SRI LANKA , 2ND T20I LIVE?