Cricket Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, 2nd T20I: IND vs SL Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Picks, Streaming Info IND vs SL 2nd T20I Updates: Here is a look at the Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy, the squads and streaming info ahead of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Dharamshala on Saturday. Team Sportstar 26 February, 2022 12:04 IST Ishan Kishan scored a whirlwind 56-ball 89 as India posted a thumping 62-run against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 26 February, 2022 12:04 IST India will be eyeing its 11th consecutive T20I win and another series triumph at home in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.Here is a look at the Predicted XI and the Dream11 Fantasy team ahead of the game.PREVIEW: IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: India looks to seal series as forecast of rain looms large in DharamsalaIND VS SL PREDICTED XIIndia: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.IND VS SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers: Ishan KishanBatters: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Charith Asalanka, Pathum NissankaAll-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Chamika KarunaratneBowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit BumrahTeam Composition: IND 7:4 SL Credits Left: 1.0THE SQUADSIndia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS SRI LANKA , 2ND T20I LIVE?IND vs SL second T20I will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7 PM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.