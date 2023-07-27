MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and West Indies ahead of the first ODI.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 11:22 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring chart in India vs West Indies ODI encounters.
Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring chart in India vs West Indies ODI encounters.
infoIcon

Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring chart in India vs West Indies ODI encounters. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

India will take on West Indies, which is still nursing its failure in the ODI World Cup qualifiers, in the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

READ MORE - IND vs WI 1st ODI PREVIEW

India has dominated the Caribbean side in the format over the last decade, with West Indies’ last ODI series win over the Men in Blue coming back in 2006.

Let’s have a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in the 50-over format of the game.

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODI
Total matches played - 139
India wins - 70
West Indies wins - 63
Tied - 2
No Result - 4

Interestingly, it was West Indies which dominated the proceedings during the early stages of its rivalry with India, with the side winning the first five ODI series between the two. India’s first series win in this format against the Caribbean side came only in 1994.

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - ODI SERIES RECORD
Number of series - 15
India wins - 15
West Indies wins - 8
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - LAST FIVE ODI SERIES RESULTS
2022 - India beat West Indies 3-0
2022 - India beat West Indies 3-0
2019 - India beat West Indies 2-1
2019 - India beat West Indies 2-0
2018 - India beat West Indies 3-0

India vs West Indies in ODI matches - Most runs

Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs scored in ODI matches between India and the West Indies, scoring 2261 runs at an average of 66.50. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar occupy second and third place, respectively.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average
Virat Kohli 42 41 2261 66.50
Rohit Sharma 36 34 1601 57.17
Sachin Tendulkar 39 39 1573 52.43
Desmond Haynes 36 36 1357 42.40
Rahul Dravid 40 38 1348 42.12

India vs West Indies in ODI matches - Most wickets

Courtney Walsh leads the charts for most wickets taken in ODI matches between West Indies and India. He has 44 scalps to his name in 38 matches. Ravindra Jadeja has a chance to got to the top of the list, with the left-arm spinner currently tied with Anil Kumble in the third position.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate
Courtney Walsh 38 44 24.15 44.70
Kapil Dev 42 43 28.88 47.17
Anil Kumble 26 41 23.73 32.63
Ravindra Jadeja 29 37 29.87 36.75
Mohammed Shami 18 67 22.54 24.24

Highest individual score in IND vs WI ODIS

Virender Sehwag - 219 (Indore, 2011)

Best bowling figure in IND vs WI ODIS

Anil Kumble - 6/12 (Kolkata, 1993)

