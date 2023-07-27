IND vs WI head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats

India will take on West Indies, which is still nursing its failure in the ODI World Cup qualifiers, in the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.
India has dominated the Caribbean side in the format over the last decade, with West Indies’ last ODI series win over the Men in Blue coming back in 2006.
Let’s have a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in the 50-over format of the game.
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODI
Interestingly, it was West Indies which dominated the proceedings during the early stages of its rivalry with India, with the side winning the first five ODI series between the two. India’s first series win in this format against the Caribbean side came only in 1994.
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - ODI SERIES RECORD
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - LAST FIVE ODI SERIES RESULTS
India vs West Indies in ODI matches - Most runs
Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs scored in ODI matches between India and the West Indies, scoring 2261 runs at an average of 66.50. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar occupy second and third place, respectively.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Virat Kohli
|42
|41
|2261
|66.50
|Rohit Sharma
|36
|34
|1601
|57.17
|Sachin Tendulkar
|39
|39
|1573
|52.43
|Desmond Haynes
|36
|36
|1357
|42.40
|Rahul Dravid
|40
|38
|1348
|42.12
India vs West Indies in ODI matches - Most wickets
Courtney Walsh leads the charts for most wickets taken in ODI matches between West Indies and India. He has 44 scalps to his name in 38 matches. Ravindra Jadeja has a chance to got to the top of the list, with the left-arm spinner currently tied with Anil Kumble in the third position.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Courtney Walsh
|38
|44
|24.15
|44.70
|Kapil Dev
|42
|43
|28.88
|47.17
|Anil Kumble
|26
|41
|23.73
|32.63
|Ravindra Jadeja
|29
|37
|29.87
|36.75
|Mohammed Shami
|18
|67
|22.54
|24.24
Highest individual score in IND vs WI ODIS
Virender Sehwag - 219 (Indore, 2011)
Best bowling figure in IND vs WI ODIS
Anil Kumble - 6/12 (Kolkata, 1993)
