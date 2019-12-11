India vs West Indies: Series win a gift for my wife on our 2nd anniversary, says Kohli

Virat Kohli wanted to show a different facet of his batting and couldn’t have chosen a better day than his second wedding anniversary where a series win was a “special gift” to his wife Anushka Sharma.

“It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli had seven sixes in his 29-ball-70 as India beat the West Indies by 67 runs to win the three-match T20 series 2-1.

"We had spoken a lot. It was about going out on the field and executing. I had the opportunity to do something different, which I don't usually do. I told KL to stay on till the end, and said I'll try and smash a few," he said.

One could have been surprised by his modesty when the skipper said he feels he can contribute across formats.

"I know that I can contribute in all formats, it's about putting your mind to it. My role becomes crucial, because I have to play two roles. I'm trying to be able to play like this as well," he said.

Kohli praised KL Rahul for his 91 off 56 balls and Rohit Sharma for his 71 off 34. The duo added 135 for the opening stand.

You have to do it out there in the middle to gain confidence from it. I think two guys in the middle with clarity, the way Rahul and Rohit played today, that is key. Batting first [earlier], we've been too tight and hesitant, should we go for it, should we not."