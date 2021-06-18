Shafali hits second half-century on Test debut vs England Women

India opener Shafali Verma hit her second consecutive Test half-century against England Women on Day three of the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol on Friday.

Shafali, who narrowly missed a century on debut by four runs during the first innings, continued from where she left as she hit a 63-ball 50.

Shafali became only the fourth batter to score half-centuries in both innings of a debut Test. Her knock was studded with 10 hits to the fence. The opener along with Deepti Sharma forged an important unbeaten half-century stand for the second wicket after losing Smriti Mandhana early.

England enforced the follow-on after India was bowled out for 231 in 81.2 overs. The Mithali Raj-led side could add just 44 runs in 21.2 overs for the loss of last five wickets in the first innings.

Earlier, Shafali made a dream start to her Test career by smashing a brilliant 152-ball 96 in the first innings. She fell to Kate Cross just four short of a maiden Test century.

Verma along with Smriti Mandhana added a record 167 runs for the first wicket before their dismissals triggered a collapse.

"If a batsman gets out in the 90s, it's natural for them to feel bad," Verma said at the presser after stumps on day two. "I looked to play my natural game. We focussed on punishing the loose balls and spending time out in the middle."

The 17-year-old opener, currently the top-ranked T20I batter in the ICC women's rankings, is known for her aggressive approach up front.

"These two days of Test cricket have taught me the importance of patience and fitness. I will get a lot of confidence from this innings and hopefully, will convert the 90 into 100 next time."