BCCI apex council introduces graded payment structure for Indian cricketers

While raising match-fees across board in domestic cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced graded match-fees payment structure for senior men’s domestic cricketers.



The decision was made by the BCCI apex council during its meeting on Monday.

The council also approved 50 per cent compensation for the cricketers who featured in 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season for the cancelled 2020-21 edition due to COVID-19.



The biggest talking point remained the supposed steep hike in match-fees.

Revised match-fees structure ₹ 40,000 per match-day (1 to 20 matches)

₹ 50,000 per match-day (21 to 40 matches)

₹ 60,000 per match-day (40+ matches) - incentives the First Class regulars in domestic cricket.



The apex council also felt that it will push rookies who earn Indian Premier League contracts to strive harder in domestic cricket to earn better livelihood.



However, at least in the short-term, more than half of the domestic cricketers will end up making lesser than they did in the last Ranji Trophy season.

When the match-fees were ₹ 35,000 per match-day in 2019-20, each team was assured of at least eight league stage games.



From this season onward, the assured group games have been reduced to five, thus leading to lesser pay for a majority of cricketers.



The apex council also ratified India’s crammed home international season, including 14 T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs against four different oppositions.

The apex council during its virtual meeting also ratified the BCCI’s new initiative of introducing the Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy.

Meanwhile, while the apex council finally brought good news for domestic cricketers - men and women, juniors and seniors alike - the match officials were left waiting for compensation package.

More than 500 officials - match referees, umpires, scorers and video analysts - have been been waiting for more than a year for the COVID-19 compensation package.

It is understood the matter will be placed before the annual general meeting later this year