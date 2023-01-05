IND VS SL: India bowls seven no balls in innings; joint-highest among full member sides

India bowled seven no balls in the first innings in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday, the joint-most among the full member sides that play T20I cricket.

Arshdeep Singh contributed five no balls in the innings while fellow pacer Umran Malik added two to the tally. India conceded four wides and one leg-bye to give away a total of 12 extras in the innings.

FOLLOW | IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd T20

The lack of discipline from India led Sri Lanka to score 206 runs in the first innings. One of the no balls, bowled by Arshdeep in the 19th over, even led to captain Dasun Shanaka’s wicket. The captain capitalised on the repreive to get 20 runs off the final over, and end his innings unbeaten on 56 from just 22 deliveries.

Arshdeep’s tally of five no balls in a T20 innings is highest by an Indian, breaking his older record of four against South Africa, and the joint-highest by a bowler from a full member nation, along with West Indies’ Keemo Paul.

Sri Lanka, Ireland and Afghanistan are the other full time member sides to have conceded as many no balls in an innings. The record for the most number of no balls bowled in an innings is Ghana’s who bowled 10 illegal deliveries against Uganda.