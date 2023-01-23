International

Ireland to play Bangladesh in its first Test in four years

Ireland, in its Bangladesh tour, will play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and one Test on April 4-8 in Dhaka.

Ireland has played only three Test matches, the last of which was in July 2019.

Ireland has played only three Test matches, the last of which was in July 2019.

Ireland, in its Bangladesh tour, will play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and one Test on April 4-8 in Dhaka.

Ireland will play its first Test match in nearly four years as part of a first full tour of Bangladesh in March-April, a top cricket official said on Monday.

The Irish will play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and one Test on April 4-8 in Dhaka.

It will be a first meeting between the two teams in a Test. Ireland has played only three Test matches, the last of which was in July 2019.

“Ireland’s visit to Bangladesh is another exciting event in our home season after the series against India and England,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

The tour begins in Sylhet with three one-day internationals on March 18, 20 and 23. Chittagong will host the three T20s on March 27, 29 and 31.

Ireland’s only previous visit to Bangladesh for a bilateral series came in 2008 when they played a three-match ODI series in Dhaka.

