Most runs in 2022 in international cricket: Babar Azam tops list, Shreyas Iyer first among Indians

Another busy international cricketing calendar has come and gone. The year 2022 witnessed marquee events such as the T20 World Cup in Australia and the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) besides a host of bilateral series action and World Test Championship (WTC) fixtures.

While Pakistan lost the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup finals and lost two key home Test series to Australia and England, resulting in its ouster from the WTC final race, its captain Babar Azam emerged as the top run-scorer across the three formats in 2022. Azam had his teammate Mohammad Rizwan, fourth on the list, for company. Among Indians, Shreyas Iyer topped the charts despite not being a regular in all formats and occupied the third position among the top run-getters in the world in 2022. Bangladesh had a far from ideal year but ended it on a high by winning an ODI series against India as its stand-in skipper Litton Das grabbed the second spot on the list.

Just as the year wound to a close, Australia’s Steven Smith sprang into action with a couple of half-centuries in the ODI series against England after the T20 World Cup, struck a magnificent unbeaten Test double-hundred against West Indies and compiled a patient 161-ball 85 against South Africa in his last international innings of 2022 and rounded off the top five.

Here are the top five run-scorers in international cricket across formats in 2022: