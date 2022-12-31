2022, The Year In Sports: December Recall

December 5: England wins first Test series in Pakistan in 22 years

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in its first Test series win in Pakistan in 22 years at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 5. England last won a Test series in Pakistan in December 2000. REPORT

December 7: Mirabai claims Worlds silver

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu defied a wrist issue to secure a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category at the World weightlifting Championships in Bogota on December 7. REPORT

December 11: Axelsen, Yamaguchi bag BWF World World Tour titles

Viktor Axelsen won his eighth title for 2022, steamrolling Indonesian ace Anthony Ginting at the season-ending World Tour Finals men’s singles finale in Bangkok. In women’s singles, reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Taiwanese powerhouse Tai Tzu Ying to claim the crown. REPORT

December 17: Indian women’s hockey team lifts Nations Cup

The Indian women’s hockey team beat Spain 1-0 to win the inaugural FIH Nations Cup in Valencia on Saturday. The result also means that Janneke Schopman-coached side has been promoted to the FIH Pro League 2023-24. REPORT

December 18: Argentina ends 36 years wait for World Cup

35-year-old Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to its first World Cup win in 36 years. Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match was tied 3-3. Before him, it was Diego Maradona who won the La Albiceleste the biggest prize of world football in 1986. REPORT

December 18: Messi achieves many records

Lionel Messi drew the curtains on his illustrious World Cup career with a maiden title and numerous records. He is the only footballer in the history of the World Cup to have won the Player of the Tournament award twice in 2014 and 2022. REPORT

December 18: 14 new records at FINA World Swimming Championships (25m)

The 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) bore witness to 14 world records being set up by swimmers. The 2022 event in Melbourne finished in one of the most exciting moments in history, with Australia and the USA tied for the World Record in the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay at the Melbourne.

December 19: Benzema retires

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on Monday, a day after the national team lost the World Cup final against Argentina on penalties. REPORT

December 20: India women lose T20I series to Australia

Grace Harris (64 not out, 35b, 6x4, 4x6) and Ashleigh Gardner (66 not out, 32b, 11x4, 1x6) ruthlessly destroyed the Indian bowling attack to set up a 54-run win for Australia in the final T20I at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Australia thus made it 4-1 in the series. REPORT

December 21: Nadal consecutive 900 weeks in top 10

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal became the first player to remain in the top 10 of the ATP rankings for 900 consecutive weeks on December 21. Nadal has not exited top since making his debut as an 18-year-old on April 25, 2005. Currently, the 22-time Grand Slam winner is World No. 2. REPORT

December 23: Franchises splurge on overseas players in IPL auction

Overseas players dominated the IPL 2022 auction, with all-rounder trio Sam Curran (Rs. 18.50 crore, Punjab Kings), Cameron Green (Rs. 17.50 crore, Mumbai Indians) and Ben Stokes (Rs. 16.25 crore, Chennai Super Kings) fetching top deals. REPORT

December 25: India wins Test series in Bangladesh

India beat Bangladesh in the second Test by three wickets to win the series 2-0. The win in Dhaka helped India retain its second spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. REPORT

December 27: Warner becomes 2nd player to score double ton in 100th Test

David Warner scored a double century on Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to become the second player to reach the figure in his 100th Test match. Joe Root was the only player to have achieved the feat, against India in February 2021. REPORT

December 29: Football legend Pele dies at 82

Football great Pele, 82, passed away of cancer on Thursday in Sao Paulo, his daughter confirmed on Instagram. “Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever,” the family statement from the Brazil legend read. REPORT

December 30: Rishabh Pant survives a car accident

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter of Indian cricket team, met with an accident after his car hit the divider near Manglore police station in Roorkee on Friday morning. Pant suffered injuries in his leg and head and is being moved to a private hospital in Dehradun for treatment. REPORT