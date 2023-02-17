Cricket

Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2023

Last season, Prasidh took 19 wickets in 17 matches as the Royals played the IPL final for the first time since 2008.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 16:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

FILE PHOTO: Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Prasidh Krishna, the Rajasthan Royals fast bowler, has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 since he has undergone surgery for a lumbar stress fracture. The pacer now have to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation to regain full fitness.

“We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh’s recovery process from injury, and hope to see him steaming in soon. Unfortunately, after consulting the medical staff and him, it was decided that he will not be able to take part in IPL 2023,” RR said in a statement.

The Royals have secured Prasidh’s service by shelling out Rs 10 crore in the auction in 2022. Last season, Prasidh took 19 wickets in 17 matches as the Royals played the IPL final for the first time since 2008. The pacer has formerly plied his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The franchise will look for a replacement for the pacer. “Our coaching staff has been actively identifying and developing pacers from our trials and preparatory camps, as we work towards a decision on Prasidh’s replacement,” RR added in its statement.

The RR bowling attack for IPL 2023 is consisted of Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Asif, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult and Jason Holder.

