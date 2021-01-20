IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara to join Rajasthan Royals as director of cricket

Rajasthan Royals has roped in former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara as its director of cricket for the Indian Premier League 2021.

On a day Royals decided to part ways with its captain Steve Smith as the captain and named Sanju Samson as the new skipper, team owner Manoj Badale confirmed that Sangakkara - who is the head of the MCC - will take over as the new team director.

"Sanju is at the start of his journey as a leader - and Kumar Sangakkara is joining as a director of cricket. He's understated and is a very, very strong individual. [Being a] Wicketkeeper is a great position to captain the team," Badale said.

After quitting international cricket, Sangakkara has been a mentor with quite a few franchise leagues.