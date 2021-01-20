Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara to join Rajasthan Royals as director of cricket Rajasthan Royals has roped in former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara as its director of cricket for the Indian Premier League 2021. Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 January, 2021 18:21 IST File photo of Kumar Sangakkara who led Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup. - AP Photo Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 January, 2021 18:21 IST Rajasthan Royals has roped in former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara as its director of cricket for the Indian Premier League 2021.On a day Royals decided to part ways with its captain Steve Smith as the captain and named Sanju Samson as the new skipper, team owner Manoj Badale confirmed that Sangakkara - who is the head of the MCC - will take over as the new team director. READ: Rajasthan Royals releases Steve Smith; Sanju Samson to lead the team"Sanju is at the start of his journey as a leader - and Kumar Sangakkara is joining as a director of cricket. He's understated and is a very, very strong individual. [Being a] Wicketkeeper is a great position to captain the team," Badale said.After quitting international cricket, Sangakkara has been a mentor with quite a few franchise leagues. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos