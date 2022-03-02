IPL 2022 likely to have 12 double headers

The Indian Premier League 2022 is likely to have 12 double-headers this time.

The tournament will begin on March 26 when Kolkata Knight Riders plays Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, and the league stage is expected to conclude on May 22.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra minister for tourism and environment, Aditya Thackeray and the State guardian minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the BCCI acting CEO Hemang Amin and the officials of Mumbai Cricket Association to look into the arrangements of the tournament. It was discussed that all the participants in the tournament will undergo a pre-travel RT-PCR tests before travelling to Mumbai. While being under quarantine, the players will be tested on Day 1, Day 3 and Day 5. In case, anyone undergoes three-day quarantine, he will be tested daily.

As reported earlier by Sportstar, the BCCI has identified five venues in Mumbai for training — the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India, DY Patil Stadium, the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and the MCA ground in Thane.

The teams will be in separate hotels and to ensure that the bio-bubble environment is maintained, there will be dedicated areas for the teams. A green corridor will be created for the teams to ensure a ‘safe passage and smooth movement’ for matches and practice.

The teams are expected to reach Mumbai by March 9 and after quarantine, the training sessions should begin by March 15.