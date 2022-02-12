Jason Holder goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore in IPL auction

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Holder took the cricketing world by storm recently with his double hat-trick against England in the fifth T20I, where he picked four wickets in four balls to end with figures of five for 27. After going unsold at the 2020 IPL auctions, Holder was brought in as replacement for an injured Mitchell Marsh by Sunrisers Hyderabad the same year and has made significant contributions since, picking 30 wickets in 15 matches.

Overall, Holder has scalped 35 wickets in the IPL at an economy rate of 8.2 and scored 189 runs while striking at 121.15.