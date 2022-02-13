Raj Bawa: A great moment for me to be part of IPL

Raj Angad Bawa was quarantining in his hotel room in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Ranji Trophy campaign for Chandigarh. But the 19-year-old bowling all-rounder was glued to the television, watching the IPL 2022 mega auction.

While he had kept himself prepared for every situation, Raj Angad had a field day in the auction as he was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹2 crore after an intense bidding war (his base price was ₹20 lakh). Raj Angad’s all-round skills in the World Cup forced Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to go all-out, with the Punjab outfit ultimately managing to rope in the Chandigarh boy.

“This is a big moment for me. I was watching the auction on television and being from there, it feels good to be part of the Punjab outfit. So, it is a great moment,” Raj Angad told Sportstar.

‘Everyone is happy’

His phone hasn’t stopped ringing ever since he made the cut. “Everyone is happy. It is going to be a great opportunity to share the dressing room with so many stars. I am looking forward to learning from them,” the youngster said.

Raj Angad hails from a family of sporting riches. His grandfather Tarlochan Singh Bawa was a key member of the 1948 Olympic Indian hockey team which won the gold medal, while his father Sukhwinder Singh Bawa trained Yuvraj Singh in his formative years.

A hard-hitting left-hand batter and a crafty right-arm medium pacer, Raj Angad had an incredible outing in the U-19 World Cup, claiming nine wickets and amassing 252 runs in six outings. In the final against England, the 19-year-old bagged a five-for to guide India to yet another title.

But less than a week after the final, Raj Angad is gearing up for the Ranji Trophy.

While Raj Angad watched the IPL auction from the hotel, his father Sukhwinder was at the Sector-16 Stadium in Chandigarh at that time. “The connectivity was a bit slow, so I missed a bit of the action. But it’s a great moment for him. With so many superstars around, this will be an international exposure for Raj and he is a quick learner, so that should benefit him. It is a huge opportunity and he should make the most of it,” Sukhwinder, one of the seasoned domestic coaches, said.

In his formative years, Bawa was a middle-order batter, who used to bowl off-spin. With Sukhwinder focusing on his batting, Raj had to wait for his opportunity to bowl. In the Punjab U-16 team nets, Raj, who was primarily picked as a batter, started bowling fast at the nets, and he hasn’t looked back since.